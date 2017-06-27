LATEST: Plea deal reached in alleged Fall Creek homicide case

The trial for a Fall Creek man accused in the death of his father is off.

A plea deal was reached Monday for Cody Kohls. He was charged with reckless homicide for the December 2016 death of Edward Kohls.

Cody Kohls told investigators his father attacked him as he tried to leave the home they shared, so he put his father in a choke hold to keep from being punched. He said when he noticed Edward Kohls was unresponsive, he started CPR and called a friend, then 9-1-1, while continuing CPR.

On Monday in court, the Eau Claire County district attorney agreed to drop the homicide charge in return for Cody Kohls pleading no contest to three felonies:

reckless injury

recklessly endangering safety

strangulation suffocation.

A pre-sentence investigation will be done. Sentencing is set for September 5.