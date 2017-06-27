Warmer weather needed for growing grapes, Chippewa Falls winery says

A local vineyard is on the path to a great season, if we get some sun.

Winemakers at River Bend Winery and Distillery, in Chippewa Falls, said on Tuesday that in order to have a successful production this year, the rain needs to stop and Mr. Sun needs to stick around a while longer.

Fortunately, with mild winter temperatures this past year, the budding grapes are just about perfect. Perfect grapes at the end of June are small, green and abundant.

Dana Sachs, the owner and winemaker at River Bend Winery and Distillery, said so far in 2017, the production for the grapes has been great, but to move forward for a successful harvesting season, the grapes need sunshine.

"This past winter was pretty mild here. That always sets us up for a good production year. Right now, the vineyard is looking like on of the best vineyards we've had," Sachs said.

Sachs said if all goes well the rest of the season, and we get some more rays of sunshine, they should produce 15 tons of grapes.

"We've had a lot of rain, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but we don't necessarily need quite this much either," Sachs said. "Now that we've had a lot of rain, the growth is really good. It would be nice to get some more heat."

River Bend has about six acres of growing University of Minnesota hybrid grapes, which is a grape breeding program that allows them to grow in a short growing season in the Midwest.

Staff at River Bend Winery and Distillery pick the grapes in September.