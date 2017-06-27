Madison police: Culver's contractor died following medical distress during armed robbery

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the 56-year-old victim of the Culver's armed robbery was "scared to death".

"Blood money, that someone would not allow basic first aid, not call 9-1-1 because you [the robbers] were after helping yourself to more money," said Chief Mike Koval, during the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Police said one of the four contractors died following medical distress during the armed robbery. Chief Koval believes the situation was a 'planned choreographed' incident instead of a "happen-stance opportunity". He said they are casting a wide-net to find the suspects.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Culver's has issued a statement regarding the Todd Drive robbery.

Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims of this senseless crime. Our hope is that the perpetrators will soon be in custody and brought to justice. The restaurant will re-open when authorities have concluded their investigation.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval will provide an update on the investigation at 2:30 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said one man was killed during an incident at Culver's at 2102 W. Beltline Highway on Tuesday morning.



Police said four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off-hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.



One worked on stealing from the safe while the other held the victims at gunpoint. During the course of the incident, a 56-year-old man was killed. Police haven't said the cause of death but are calling it a homicide.



The other victims are identified as a 22-year-old, 34-year-old and 33-year-old. All were men.



The suspects as described as two black men. One is said to be 20's to 30's, around 6'3". The other is described to be in his 20's, shorter than the other suspect.



If you have any information, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.



A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.