UPDATE: Medical Examiner releases name of Culver's victim

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who died at Culver's Tuesday morning during an armed robbery.

56-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Kenosha, was a contractor working at the restaurant when two suspects entered shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The results of the autopsy are pending additional testing, as well as the manner of death. It should be noted, Kneubuehl's death was not due to inflicted physical trauma.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Culver's off Todd Dr. will resume normal business operations for a portion of the day Wednesday, one day after police say there was a murder inside.

According to a statement from company officials, the restaurant will open mid to late afternoon after a flooring project is complete.

The owner has said she and her team need time to heal and get back to normal operations and therefore will not be addressing the public through the media about what happened early Tuesday morning.

Madison Police are still looking for the two men they say are responsible for the armed robbery turned murder case.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the 56-year-old victim of the Culver's armed robbery was "scared to death".

"Blood money, that someone would not allow basic first aid, not call 9-1-1 because you [the robbers] were after helping yourself to more money," said Chief Mike Koval, during the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Police said one of the four contractors died following medical distress during the armed robbery. Chief Koval believes the situation was a 'planned choreographed' incident instead of a "happen-stance opportunity". He said they are casting a wide-net to find the suspects.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Culver's has issued a statement regarding the Todd Drive robbery.

Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims of this senseless crime. Our hope is that the perpetrators will soon be in custody and brought to justice. The restaurant will re-open when authorities have concluded their investigation.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval will provide an update on the investigation at 2:30 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said one man was killed during an incident at Culver's at 2102 W. Beltline Highway on Tuesday morning.



Police said four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off-hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.



One worked on stealing from the safe while the other held the victims at gunpoint. During the course of the incident, a 56-year-old man was killed. Police haven't said the cause of death but are calling it a homicide.



The other victims are identified as a 22-year-old, 34-year-old and 33-year-old. All were men.



The suspects as described as two black men. One is said to be 20's to 30's, around 6'3". The other is described to be in his 20's, shorter than the other suspect.



If you have any information, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.



A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.