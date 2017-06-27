Poked for a good reason: Free HIV testing at Eau Claire bar

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and an annual event in Eau Claire lets residents get tested for free.

According to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, the HIV infection is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which damages the body's immune system. It's a potentially life-threatening disease, which can develop into Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The Eau Claire Public Health and Human Services Department, along with the AID's Resource Center of Wisconsin, are inviting the public to get tested on Tuesday night at Scooter's Bar, located near downtown Eau Claire.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people should get tested at least once in their lifetime. Eau Claire Public Health nurses said depending on your lifestyle, some people should get tested more often.

"People who have ever injected drugs in the past, men who have sex with men and anyone who has multiple sex partners and not using protection should also get tested more often," Abby Hinz said.

Hinz said one in seven people that have HIV don't know they are positive with the infection, which is why it's important to get tested. The free testing starts Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Scooter's Bar.