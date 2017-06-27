UPDATE: Truck carrying hay caught fire, Altoona fire chief says

Altoona (WQOW) - Firefighters are still on scene of a vehicle fire in Altoona.

News 18 spoke with the Altoona fire chief, who said a man was hauling hay to Altoona Hobb's Sports Center, located on Spooner Avenue, in his flatbed truck when it caught fire Tuesday around 5 p.m.

The fire chief said the man was starting to take hay from the back of the truck when he noticed flames coming out of the vehicle and called 911.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

