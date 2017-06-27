Eau Claire citizens rally to support Paris climate change agreem - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire citizens rally to support Paris climate change agreement

By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Eau Claire

On Tuesday night, a group of citizens came to Eau Claire's City Hall to support something they believe will help Planet Earth. 

A rally was held to endorse a resolution to support the Paris climate change agreement that President Trump withdrew from.

Tuesday night's city council meeting began immediately after the rally, where members of the Eau Claire city council voted on the issue. 

The resolution and rally were both headed by city council members, Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton.

News 18 has a reporter at Tuesday night's meeting and will bring you an update on air at 10 p.m. and online.

