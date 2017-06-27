UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council approves climate change resolution

UPDATE: After President Trump pulled the United States out of that Paris Accord earlier this month many local residents were disappointed.

Tuesday evening citizens rallied outside of Eau Claire City Hall to urge City Council to approve a resolution that supports the Paris Accord. Inside council chambers, after a lengthy discussion they reached a vote of 7 to 4 in favor of passing it. Councilman Andrew Werthmann introduced the resolution, and says with it's approval Eau Claire remains a leader on environmental issues.

Wertmann also told News 18,“There is flooding happening in our community and it's getting worse. We're seeing crop damage from farms that are located around our community. These kinda impact you whether you live on lake and you're seeing algae blooms, or seeing an invasion of certain kinds of invasive species and fish. If you like to fish and hunt these are all a part of climate change.”

Dissenting council members wanted to amend the resolution in order to not tie it in with the Paris Accord, believing that doing so makes this a partisan issue. Despite that very few had problems with the intent of the resolution.

Councilman Tim Tewalt told New 18, '”I supported the amendment to make it briefer, to keep it referenced to Eau Claire and to have that local definition,rather than tie it into this Paris Accord.”

This issue drew a large crowd to council chambers. Council President Kerry Kincaid had to order the crowd to refrain from clapping immediately after the resolution was passed.

On Tuesday night, a group of citizens came to Eau Claire's City Hall to support something they believe will help Planet Earth.

A rally was held to endorse a resolution to support the Paris climate change agreement that President Trump withdrew from.

Tuesday night's city council meeting began immediately after the rally, where members of the Eau Claire city council voted on the issue.

The resolution and rally were both headed by city council members, Andrew Werthmann and Kate Beaton.

News 18 has a reporter at Tuesday night's meeting and will bring you an update on air at 10 p.m. and online.