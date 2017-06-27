LATEST: Lowes Creek Park project put on pause

A project to upgrade part of Lowes Creek Park has been put on pause.

In February, News 18 reported about a proposal to fill in the clay pits in Lowes Creek Park.

The Eau Claire County Parks and Forestry Department said the project is still in the works, but when this might happen is still up in the air.

The department said part of the area has been designated as wet lands and cannot be filled in. The county is now working with Commonweal Development and Ayres Associates to draft a preliminary plan for the pits.

Once that is completed, county staff, as well as recreational groups, will have time to review it before the plan is finalized.

The county said the preliminary design could be presented at the Eau Claire County Parks and Forestry meeting in July.

