UW-Eau Claire study abroad program stays strong despite international attacks

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Terrorist attacks and disasters overseas can feel like they're happening a world away. But, when you know a student who is studying abroad, it can hit a lot closer to home.

Despite that, UW-Eau Claire staff said students are still signing up to pack their bags.

Staff at the UW-Eau Claire Center for International Education said study abroad enrollment has actually increased by about 30 percent going into next year. There are over 200 students already enrolled to study abroad in the spring of 2018, compared to 145 that went abroad in the spring of 2017.

"In the kind of tense times that we live in, these intercultural interactions become more important to kind of help understand different perspectives on world events, and to help understand what it means to be an American. So, I'm really heartened to see that the numbers are up for spring," said Colleen Marchwick, the director for the UW-Eau Claire Center for international Education.

Marchwick said the center's safety policies have remained the same despite attacks overseas. Staff said it's up to each student to decide what they're comfortable with and to understand the level of risk they feel comfortable handling.

One thing staff are doing more, though, is checking in with all students, who are studying abroad, when an event happens no matter where they're studying. Staff said they also encourage students to keep in touch with family and friends so someone always knows their itineraries during their travels.