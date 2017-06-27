Corey Hart retiring as a Brewer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Corey Hart retiring as a Brewer

Posted:

  MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers will induct former outfielder and first baseman Corey Hart into the team's Wall of Honor on Friday.
   Hart will have a plaque commemorating his career installed at Miller Park. The team will honor him with a pregame ceremony before Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.
   Hart also announced Tuesday that he will retire from Major League Baseball as a Milwaukee Brewer.
   Hart will become the 60th member to join the Brewers' Wall of Honor since its inaugural class in 2014. The two-time All-Star spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Brewers, batting .276 with 154 home runs, 508 RBIs and 83 stolen bases in 945 games.
   The power-hitting Hart had five 20-homer seasons in Milwaukee, tying him with four others for third-most in franchise history.

