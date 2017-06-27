Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Tuesday, the Timberwolves introduce Justin Patton, the 16th overall pick in last week's NBA Draft, who came to Minnesota as part of the trade for Jimmy Butler.



Patton redshirted his first season at Creighton, but then became the Big East Freshman of the Year. In that stretch, his pro dreams became a reality.



"Really not until my year after redshirting, after the Virgin Islands [Tournament], I was just, like, this could be a really good possibility," Patton says, "my teammates let me know, so it was good to get that confidence."

