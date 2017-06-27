Bronson Koenig motivated after going undrafted

Johnson Creek (WQOW) -- Bronson Koenig played his high school hoops at La Crosse Aquinas, and his college basketball at Wisconsin. Now, he's got a shot at staying in the state for his pro career, after signing a free agent deal with the Bucks.



Tuesday, Koenig is at his two-day shooting camp at Johnson Creek H.S., which is located between Milwaukee and Madison. Koenig's also been busy with his own workouts as he tries to get back into playing shape. Koenig suffered an ankle injury during his pre-draft workout with the Bucks, but he's excited about the next step in his career.



"Definitely a hectic time trying to get ready for workouts and things like that," says Koenig, "it's a roller coaster and getting hurt with my ankle and everything and having to rehab that. Having to stay in shape for the workouts because the workouts are super intense. With higher level players and higher level athletes you really have to stay in tip top shape. It's been a process for sure."



Koenig didn't hear his name called in the NBA Draft, but he's using that as motivation.



"I've kind of had to prove myself my whole life," Koenig says, "there are people who doubt me and everything like that and I'm ready to prove myself and show what I can do. The draft is definitely one of the most over hyped things in sports I would say. It doesn't really matter if you get drafted or not. All you have to do is prove yourself. If you're playing you're going to get an opportunity and all you have to do is take advantage of the opportunity and I'm trying to stay ready for that."