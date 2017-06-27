Matt Tolan, Ryan Isaacson advance at WSGA Match Play Championship

Saukville (WQOW) -- Two Eau Claire golfers advance to the third round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.



Matt Tolan defeats Green Bay's Gabe Dahl, 1 up, in the first round. Tolan then beats Robert Yurasovich of St. Francis, 5 & 4, in the second round. Isaacson is a 5 & 3 winner over Richfield's Cal Myers in the first round, then defeats Milwaukee's Nick Nelson in the second round, in 20-hole match.



Spring Valley's Tyler Leach loses in the first round to Madison's Sam Madsen, in a match that takes 19 holes to decide.



Wednesday, Tolan will face Hartland's Alex Yost, while Isaacson has a match against Sam Galloway of Neenah.



WSGA Match Play Championship bracket:

https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1748/contest/1/leaderboard.htm