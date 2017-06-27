Matt Tolan, Ryan Isaacson advance at WSGA Match Play Championship

Saukville (WQOW) -- Two Eau Claire golfers advance to the third round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.
Matt Tolan defeats Green Bay's Gabe Dahl, 1 up, in the first round. Tolan then beats Robert Yurasovich of St. Francis, 5 & 4, in the second round. Isaacson is a 5 & 3 winner over Richfield's Cal Myers in the first round, then defeats Milwaukee's Nick Nelson in the second round, in 20-hole match.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach loses in the first round to Madison's Sam Madsen, in a match that takes 19 holes to decide.
Wednesday, Tolan will face Hartland's Alex Yost, while Isaacson has a match against Sam Galloway of Neenah.
WSGA Match Play Championship bracket:
https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1748/contest/1/leaderboard.htm
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.