Matt Tolan, Ryan Isaacson advance at WSGA Match Play Championship

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Saukville (WQOW) -- Two Eau Claire golfers advance to the third round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.

Matt Tolan defeats Green Bay's Gabe Dahl, 1 up, in the first round.  Tolan then beats Robert Yurasovich of St. Francis, 5 & 4, in the second round.  Isaacson is a 5 & 3 winner over Richfield's Cal Myers in the first round, then defeats Milwaukee's Nick Nelson in the second round, in 20-hole match. 

Spring Valley's Tyler Leach loses in the first round to Madison's Sam Madsen, in a match that takes 19 holes to decide. 

Wednesday, Tolan will face Hartland's Alex Yost, while Isaacson has a match against Sam Galloway of Neenah.

WSGA Match Play Championship bracket:
https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1748/contest/1/leaderboard.htm

