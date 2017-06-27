NWL Tuesday: Express 4, Rox 0 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Tuesday: Express 4, Rox 0

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its third straight game, behind a quality start from Aaron Shortdridge, and some timely offense in the eighth inning.

Shortridge throws eight scoreless innings while striking out five.  Eau Claire gets the scoring started with a two-run double by Kyle Marinconz in the eighth, along with a two-run homer by Luke Bandy.

The Express and Rox will play game two of their series, Wednesday night, at Carson Park. 

