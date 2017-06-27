NWL Tuesday: Express 4, Rox 0

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its third straight game, behind a quality start from Aaron Shortdridge, and some timely offense in the eighth inning.
Shortridge throws eight scoreless innings while striking out five. Eau Claire gets the scoring started with a two-run double by Kyle Marinconz in the eighth, along with a two-run homer by Luke Bandy.
The Express and Rox will play game two of their series, Wednesday night, at Carson Park.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.