Mark Strobel returning to Wisconsin hockey

Madison (WQOW) -- Former Badger Mark Strobel is coming back to Madison, where he'll replace the departed Don Granato on the Wisconsin men's hockey staff.



Strobel has been an assistant coach at Ohio State these last two seasons.



"It was bittersweet because Ohio State was such a great place to work as well, and it's a Big Ten [university]," says Strobel, "but this just being my alma mater, and you know, so many great memories and so many more to be had, just, I couldn't turn it down."