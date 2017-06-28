Advocates light lantern for Madison stabbing victim, domestic violence awareness

Madison (WKOW) -- Advocates for victims of domestic abuse say every high-profile case brings new attention to their cause.

Madison police announced this week Gerald Moore was stabbed and killed by his partner on Saturday. Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, or DAIS, will have a lantern lit in their window all week to remember Moore's life.



One in seven men will be the victim of domestic abuse by a partner in their lifetime, according to experts, showing the issue hits every part of our community.

DAIS executive director Shannon Barry said while same-sex partners may face more barriers to getting help, they're always welcome at DAIS.

"I think organizations like ours really work hard to try to address those barriers as much as we can," Barry said. "We really want to make sure that anyone who's dealing with intimate partner violence sees DAIS as a resource for them."



Barry said when victims see high-profile homicides in the news, DAIS gets more calls for help. People tell advocates their abusers use violent incidents as a threat against them, so she hopes calling attention to the prevalence of domestic violence will encourage people to come forward for help.

DAIS offers a helpline that's available 24/7 for confidential support and referrals. The number is 608-251-4445. Friends and family can also call for help for a loved one or you can visit DAIS' website for resources.