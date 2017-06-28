Woman dies after dedicating life to fighting no voter ID laws

Brokaw (WQOW) -- A lifelong resident of Brokaw has passed away at age 89. Ruthelle Frank was well known for her reaction in 2011 to the state's new guidelines for voting. She died from health complications.

The American Civil Liberties Union heard of Frank's frustration and asked her to be a lead plaintiff in a case against the state.

An avid voter since 1948, Frank was furious when she was denied the right to vote in 2011. Under the state's new regulations, her birth certificate was not up to state standards and therefore wasn't allowed to vote.

"She insisted that even if the state were willing to offer to give her an ID for free and wave all of the requirements that would normally be waived," said Larry Dupuis, ACLU legal director. "She didn't want to do that until everybody was able to vote without these unnecessary hurdles."

Her passing is hard for loved ones to accept, but her children say that will always be thankful for the amazing mother they had.

"The most remarkable thing about her and the values she instilled in me was putting the needs of others ahead of her own," said her son Randy Frank.

"She taught us everything," said her daughter, Rochelle Frank. "I don't think we could do all the things we do or accomplish as much as we did in life if it weren't for my mother."

Those in the Village of Brokaw are remembering Frank for all that she did for the community, and the lasting legacy that she has left behind.