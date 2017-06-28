Adopt-A-Pet: Ada

Meet our Pet of the Day: Ada!

Ada is just 8 weeks old, so she's got her whole life ahead of her. She was part of a litter of 4 that came into the shelter. She's a super sweet kitten, cuddly and loves to be held and given attention. She's great with just about everyone. Since she's so young she'll likely need to be spayed and get another update on shots.

If you're interested in Ada, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.