6/28: Tuesday Night Blues

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Blues Society) -- Next week Tuesday is the 4th of July, and the Chippewa Valley Blues Society has a special event for you.

The society has two bands on the evening of July 4, and you can watch them both for FREE! Just show up at Owen Park on the banks of the Chippewa River.

The Kingsnakes play at 5:00 p.m. and the award winning Mark Cameron Band plays at 7:00 p.m. When the show is over you can easily walk to your favorite viewing area to catch the fireworks at Carson Park.

Concessions will be available and all ages are welcome to this family friendly event.

