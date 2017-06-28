LATEST: Democrat Vinehout registers to run for governor

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The race to replace Governor Scott Walker could add one more runner to the competition.

Democratic Senator Kathleen Vinehout filed paperwork in early June to register for a campaign committee.

News 18 spoke with the Alma native Wednesday, who said she was still just exploring the option of running and has not fully committed to the race.

Vinehout said the job of a senator is one that is full-time, and right now, the budget is a top priority. But, Vinehout said right now, the Democratic Party has a lot of momentum to take over the governor's seat.

"There's a great deal of excitement. People were angry, and they're starting to turn that anger into action. People are getting together with others who are like minded and forming groups, thinking through what kind of actions can we take to make a difference in our world and in our state. For Democrats to win, we need democrats to be active," Vinehout said.

News 18 reached out to Democratic Representative Dana Wachs Wednesday about his interest in entering the governor's race. His office told News 18 they have no comment.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout has registered to run for governor, the first step in officially launching a campaign.

Vinehout, of Alma, filed the paperwork on June 14 to register a campaign committee. She told The Associated Press on Wednesday she still has not decided whether she's actually running.

Vinehout said the move was done to account for expenses she incurs while traveling the state for a potential run.

Vinehout has been in the state Senate since 2007 and ran for governor in the 2012 recall attempt against Gov. Scott Walker. She finished a distant third in the primary and was considering running again in 2014 but decided against it after she was involved in a car crash.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman is branding Vinehout as a "tax-and-spend Madison liberal".