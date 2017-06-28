Did you see this "rainbow cloud" on Tuesday?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A few viewers spotted what appeared to be a "rainbow-colored cloud" in the sky on Tuesday.

We wondered what may have caused the colored cloud to appear in the sky.

Stormtracker 18 Weather Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo said the cloud, that is pictured in the photo, contains ice crystals, which refract and reflect the sun's rays, forming a rainbow effect.

A rainbow is formed in the same matter, but with raindrops instead of ice crystals. She said we see this often when there is cooler air aloft.