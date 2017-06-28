UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System announce research agreement

Eau Claire (WQOW) - College students may soon be able to research alongside doctors and health care professionals at one local hospital.

On Wednesday, UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System announced they are collaborating on research projects to allow college students more opportunities to work alongside medical professionals.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said the partnership continues the campus' commitment to providing hands-on, undergraduate learning opportunities. “Given our shared commitment to advancing research, it makes great sense that UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic would look for new, strategic and intentional ways we can work together to accomplish our goals,” Schmidt said. “By creating a master collaborative research agreement, we can simplify the steps to working together. This will make it possible for even more of our faculty, staff and students to work alongside esteemed Mayo Clinic physicians and scientists.”

Dr. Richard Helmers, the regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System, northwest Wisconsin, said the research agreement supports Mayo's institutional mission. "Together with UW-Eau Claire, this partnership will help to spur exciting new developments in research and health care education, right here in the Chippewa Valley," Dr. Helmers said.