Sassy Cow Creamery voluntarily recalls milk, ice cream

Sassy Cow Creamery out of Columbus, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling some of its products.

The company says during a routine inspection of its equipment, it was discovered the creamery could not prove with 100 percent certainty every ounce of Sassy Cow products was fully pasteurized.

The company said there is no proof that every ounce wasn't pasteurized, but it wants to err on the side of "care and concern" for customers. So, the company has issued a voluntary recall on the following products:

• Fluid milk

Sell by/best by dates: June 22-July 13.

Traditional, Organic, Whole, 2%, 1%, Skim, Half and Half, Heavy Cream, Whole Chocolate, 1% Chocolate.

Sizes- Gallons, Half Gallons, Quarts, Pints, ½ pints

• Ice Cream

Best by dates: 10/21/17-1/23/18 and 3/21/18-6/23/18

All flavors

Sizes- 3 gallon, 2.5 gallon, half gallon, and quart

The creamery has been working full time to replace all the products under recall. The items under recall can be returned to the store where you bought them for a full refund.