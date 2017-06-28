Sassy Cow Creamery voluntarily recalls milk, ice cream

Sassy Cow Creamery out of Columbus, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling some of its products.
The company says during a routine inspection of its equipment, it was discovered the creamery could not prove with 100 percent certainty every ounce of Sassy Cow products was fully pasteurized.
The company said there is no proof that every ounce wasn't pasteurized, but it wants to err on the side of "care and concern" for customers. So, the company has issued a voluntary recall on the following products:
• Fluid milk
• Ice Cream
The creamery has been working full time to replace all the products under recall. The items under recall can be returned to the store where you bought them for a full refund.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.