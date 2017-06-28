Wisconsin, Minnesota celebrate "National Paul Bunyan Day"

(KBJR) - One of the Northland's most iconic fabled characters is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday.

June 28 is known as "National Paul Bunyan Day", which celebrates the iconic lumberjack.

Bunyan and his companion, Babe the Blue Ox, are fabled to have cut down trees in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin and also created the Great Lakes and Mississippi River due to their size and strength.

Lumberjacks passed down stories over generations, which are now told to children.

Both Wisconsin and Minnesota have claimed Paul Bunyan came from their state, causing a border rivalry.

Each year, the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers play a game to earn the ownership of "Paul Bunyan's Axe", a battle that has been going on since the 1940s.

Before the battle for the axe, the teams played for the "Slab of Bacon" trophy, which disappeared for decades, causing the trophy to be replaced with Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Minnesota and Wisconsin both have water parks, resorts, businesses and restaurants named after the fabled lumberjack.