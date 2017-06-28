Blimp shot down? Aircraft company raises questions

ERIN (WISN) -- The CEO of the company behind the blimp that crashed and burned near the U.S. Open is keeping open a possibility that it was shot down.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it took a call the morning of the crash from a farmer asking if he could shoot it down because it was frightening his cattle. After an investigation, the Sheriff's Office said it has no reason to believe the farmer, or foul play, was involved.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the airship fabric ripped, causing it to crash. The pilot tried to release hot air to descend when he heard one fabric panel tear, and then another, the report said.

"(It's) still an ongoing investigation. (It's) still in the fact-gathering phase," NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said.

But AirSign's CEO believes there might be something more to it.

"We're not casting blame on any one individual or anything. We're just definitely saying this is early in the investigation. Our teams are definitely focusing on these points, on these areas. And we have a lot of questions that still need to be answered," Patrick Walsh said.

The pilot remains at Froedtert Hospital.