Competitive eater astounds restaurant owner in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A competitive eater who goes all over the country made a stop in Wisconsin.



Molly Schuyler ate 22.5 pounds of meat at Wade's House of Prime. The owner said that record puts all of the others to shame. The previous record at his restaurant was 11.5 pounds.



When asked if her record can be broken, Molly told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, she could break her own record. She said, "They said I could keep going until I wanted to stop, but then they ran out of food."



Molly will be on 'The Gong Show.' She'll be eating cottage cheese. She wasn't able to say when her episode will air.