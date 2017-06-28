POLICE: Sex offender operating "Eau Claire TMZ" arrested

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police arrested an Eau Claire sex offender, who they said was operating social media accounts using several different alias names.

The Eau Claire Police Department said it received information that 42-year-old Cheyenne M. Erdman, of Eau Claire, a lifetime registered sex offender, may have been using alias names on Facebook, including "Eau Claire TMZ", "Monneey Mathew" and "Bethany Mae Luivell".

Eau Claire police confirmed with a local sex offender registration specialist that Erdman never reported he was using social media websites, which is a violation of his rules and a violation of Wisconsin State Statute, in which a registered sex offender may not identify himself by a name that is not reported to the sex offender registration specialist.

Erdman was forced to register as a sex offender, following a 1994 conviction of first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class B felony. According to court records, Erdman spent 45 days in jail and three years on probation.

According to court records, Erdman has a lengthy list of criminal activity, including third offense OWI, theft, writing worthless checks and disorderly conduct.

Police said Erdman was contacted and questioned about his involvement in the social media websites. Police said Erdman admitted to creating the Facebook profiles and knowingly violating the rules of the sex offender registration guidelines.

Authorities said Erdman was arrested for violation of Wisconsin State Statute - Sex Offender Name Changes Prohibited.

Erdman has a scheduled court hearing on June 29 at 11 a.m.