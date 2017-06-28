State building commission approves UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout multimillion dollar projects

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Some colleges are one step closer to building new multimillion dollar facilities on their campuses.

On Wednesday, the State of Wisconsin Building Commission considered UW-Eau Claire's request to build a new $35 million residence hall on its campus; the commission also considered requests to renovate UW-Stout's North Hall, Price Commons and Bowman Hall.

UW-EAU CLAIRE

According to a press release from UW-Eau Claire, the new, six-story residence hall will be its first in nearly two decades. With the commission approving UW-Eau Claire's request for authority to construct the building, it said the university can finish the design phase of the project. Once the design is complete, the State Building Commission must then approve it before construction begins.

UW-Eau Claire said the new residence hall will help address its longtime on-campus housing shortage and overcrowding of existing residence halls. In the press release, plans call for the new hall to be on upper campus, on the current site of basketball and tennis courts north of Towers Hall.

Project leaders said the new residence hall will be able to house more than 430 students; they hope to have the new residence hall open by fall 2019.

UW-STOUT

According to a press release from UW-Stout, three building renovation projects worth more than $38 million were approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission. Those projects include:

Bowman Hall exterior maintenance and repair, $8.95 million

Renovation and an addition to North Hall residence, $21.7 million

Renovation on first floor of Merle M. Price Commons, $7.75 million

Bowman Hall

UW-Stout said Bowman Hall is its campus' oldest building, dating back to 1897. The renovation project calls for renovating the 135-foot Clock Tower, including renovating or replacing structural steel members, copper roof, supports, flooring and exterior screening. Other building renovations include masonry repairs, replacing exterior doors and windows. Bowman Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is within the Menomonie Downtown Historic District.

Project leaders said construction is scheduled to start in June 2018 and be completed in November 2019.

North Hall

UW-Stout said the North Hall project calls for 76,000 square feet of renovations, as well as a 14,000 square foot addition for expanded bath and shower rooms, lounge and kitchen spaces, student rooms and new building entry and stairs. North Hall was constructed in 1967. UW-Stout said the North Hall project will not be funded with taxpayer dollars but through student housing fees.

Merle M. Price Commons

UW-Stout said the Merle M. Price Commons, built in 1967, will be remodeled with new HVAC systems, elevators, fire suppression system and amenities in the common and office spaces.

Project leaders said the project will be funded through student fees. Construction is scheduled to start in May 2018 and be completed in August 2019.

OTHER WISCONSIN PROJECTS

The State of Wisconsin Building Commission also approved projects across the state: