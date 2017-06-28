Northwoods Blues Festival improvises with a different set up

The 5th annual Northwoods Blues Festival is set to take place in Chippewa Falls on June 30, after growing out the original venue in Spooner.

The two-day festival will be held on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, and organizers were expecting to use the new stage, which is in the process of being built on the grounds.

With heavy rain the past few months, crews said the stage is not ready in time for the festival's kick-off at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Steven Rheaume, the CEO of the Northwoods Blues Festival, said despite the stage not being ready, the show must go on.

"It's a new 40 by 80 stage, so it's really large and great. It's not going to be usable, so we've done a little Hail Mary, and we've come up with a good plan. Right behind me is going to be our area which is a triangle and we'll have a big stage," Rheaume said.

For the festival line-up and for available tickets, you can visit the Northwoods Blues Festival.