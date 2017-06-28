UPDATE: 1 person injured in Pierce County tornado

Pierce County (AP) - An emergency official says one person was injured when a tornado touched down in western Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, emergency manager for Pierce County, Gary Brown, said the person was in a barn when the storm hit and part of the building collapsed. The person was taken to a local hospital but no condition was available.

Stick with News 18 for the latest on the developing details surrounding the damage caused by the tornado.

Pierce County (WQOW) - Busted power lines and uprooted trees mark the path of a tornado that struck near Spring Valley and in the town of Beldenville on Wednesday evening.

A truck thrown out of a garage and a battered home were casualties of the strong winds. The family that lives in the home did not wish to speak with News 18 on camera, but said they were in the house when the storm rolled through. Everyone is safe. They say now, it's just a matter of clean up, with a little help from family and friends.

This marks the second tornado touchdown in Wisconsin within the last two months. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

"I haven't heard of any injuries at all. No injuries that I'm aware of but we're still accessing the situation," said Gary Brown, Director of Pierce Co. Emergency Management.

The Pierce County Sheriff told News 18 that an estimate on the damage suffered in this storm would not be available until Thursday morning at the earliest. The Sheriff also said that all roads have been cleared from downed trees but many in that area are still without power.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Ellsworth and moved east toward the Spring Valley area about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office told News 18 a tornado has touched down three miles east of Spring Valley.

The Pierce County Sheriff told News 18 there are reports of extensive damage in the area, including to residential homes and barns.

The sheriff said so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service said there are multiple trees and power lines down in the Pierce County area, as well as significant damage to area property.

On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., News 18 said a trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground, just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east in Pierce County.

News 18 has a crew headed to Pierce County and will bring you the latest on-air and online.

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - A tornado has reportedly touched down near Martell, in Pierce County.

A trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east.

So far, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Chippewa Valley, and a tornado warning for parts of eastern Pierce County and western Dunn County.

If you are in the area, take cover.

Stay with WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather on air and online for the latest weather updates.