UPDATE: Pierce Co. Sheriff: No injuries reported, extensive damage to properties

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office told News 18 a tornado has touched down three miles east of Spring Valley.

The Pierce County Sheriff told News 18 there are reports of extensive damage in the area, including to residential homes and barns.

The sheriff said so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service said there are multiple trees and power lines down in the Pierce County area, as well as significant damage to area property.

Xcel Energy told News 18 76 customers in the Spring Valley area are without power at this time. They hope to have it restored by 9:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., News 18 said a trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground, just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east in Pierce County.

News 18 has a crew headed to Pierce County and will bring you the latest on-air and online.

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - A tornado has reportedly touched down near Martell, in Pierce County.

A trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east.

So far, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Chippewa Valley, and a tornado warning for parts of eastern Pierce County and western Dunn County.

If you are in the area, take cover.

Stay with WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather on air and online for the latest weather updates.