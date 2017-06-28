Wet weather slows farming season in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- You'd probably think the recent stretch of wet weather would be good news for local farmers, especially after the drought they were stuck dealing with at this time in 2016.



A group of Chippewa County farmers got together on a wet Wednesday morning to discuss the things hindering their crops this year. They told News 18 the rain at the meeting was fitting because they've been dealing with wet weather all season long.



And, though too much rain is a better problem to have than not enough of it, they said it's still a problem.



"Planting's been delayed, so we see some weed-control and insect pressure starting to come in later than usual," said Jerry Clark, Chippewa County's UW Extension Office official. "But typically, it's been overall crop management has been a challenge."



And if the cool, wet weather continues farmers said they'll face even bigger problems later in the year.



"The other challenges that we're maybe going to run into with cooler temperatures, the crop not progressing as quickly as we'd like," Clark said. "In the fall, if we get an early frost, we're going to have a crop that's not mature, yields will be down."



But for now, all they can do is wait for the sun to come out tomorrow.



"It's a good problem to have, be we also need plenty of sunshine to make this crop move," Clark said.



Clark also told News 18 the wet weather may mean farmers are forced to make more trips to and from their fields. He asked drivers to be patient and courteous whenever they see farm equipment on the roads.