Witnesses describe moments before fatal plane crash near Chetek

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on last month's crash near Chetek that took the life of the pilot, 17-year-old Owen Knutson

His friend, 18-year-old Hunter Gillett, was seriously hurt. 

According to the report, witnesses saw the plane fly over with the plane's door open, and Knutson and Gillett waving at them. Witnesses then heard what sounded like a backfire and saw the plane descend beyond some trees. They then heard the crash.

The NTSB said it could take up to a year before its final report is completed.

Gillett was released from the hospital two weeks ago. According to a Caringbridge post by his mother last week, Gillett still faces ankle surgery but continues to improve every day and will fully recover.

