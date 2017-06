The verdict is in for one of two brothers charged with sexually assaulting the same child.

An Eau Claire County jury Tuesday night found James Hutter 'guilty' of sexual assault of a child. He was acquitted on two other charges. He will be sentenced in August. The Arkansaw, Wisconsin man and his brother Johnathan Hutter were accused of sexually assaulting the same girl when she was aged 13 to 15. Johnathan Hutter was sentenced last December to six years in prison.