Eau Claire commission approves Haymarket Plaza master plan

The city of Eau Claire came one step closer to finalizing the plans for what they call, a downtown focal point.

On Wednesday, Eau Claire's Waterways and Parks Commission unanimously approved the Haymarket Plaza master plan. The plaza will be located between the Confluence Arts Center and the Haymarket Landing in downtown's South Barstow District. The city says the plaza will certainly be an attraction of it's own, and believe it will drive even more people to the area.

“We're hoping to have other attractions for varying taste in the plaza itself, from an interactive water feature to some fire features. We're going to incorporate art in as many facets of the park as possible," said City Engineer Dave Solberg.

The city hopes to begin construction in the fall, and complete the project by June of 2019. Solberg says the preliminary estimate for the plaza is $2-million.