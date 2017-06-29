NWL Wednesday: Rox 3, Express 1

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express score first, but can't capitalize on late opportunities, as Eau Claire falls to St. Cloud, 3-1 in 10 innings.

Luke Bandy started the scoring in the bottom of the 1st, plating Zach Gilles with an RBI single that put the Express on top, 1-0. Bandy made another highlight reel play in the top of the 4th, diving for a fly ball out in the left field corner. But the Rox tied the game in the very next inning, Drew Avans delivering a base hit up the middle in the 5th, scoring Angelo Altavilla. Despite a number of opportunities in the 7th and 8th innings, including a bases loaded situation for the Express, the game went to extra innings, and in the 10th, St. Cloud plated a pair of runs, providing the final margin of victory. The loss snaps Eau Claire's 3-game winning streak.

The Express now look to bounce back on Thursday, starting a series with Mankato. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.