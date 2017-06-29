Adopt-A-Pet: Aryers

Meet our Pet of the Day: Aryers!

Aryers has a cool looking patter on top of his head. He's pretty well trained, he can sit, stay, catch treats or leave them too. Aryers is even good with cats, dogs, people, kids, just about everyone. However, Aryers does have two little issues, he get's a little separation anxiety, which isn't necessarily uncommon. Also, he doesn't like when people have something like a stick in their hand, or something like a bat, he just gets nervous and his instinct is to flee. Other than that, he's a lot of fun, he's smart, just 6 years old. He's already neutered, so he's good to go.

If you're interested in Aryers, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.