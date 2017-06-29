6/29: Family Day in Downtown

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A brand new celebration is set for next weekend in downtown Eau Claire.

Saturday, July 8th starting at 2:00 p.m. is the very first Family Day In Downtown. It's centered in Phoenix Park, the festival will highlight family life in Downtown and the City of Eau Claire. Activities will include live music, sports, demonstrations, exhibitors, arts, an outdoor movie, and more!

All events are free and open to the public!

Classic Car Show

3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion

Starting around 3:00 p.m. see some of the Chippewa Valley's hottest cars in the Farmer's Market Pavilion!

Family Outdoor Movie

sponsored by the Businesses of the North Barstow District

Starting around 9:00 p.m. enjoy a FREE outdoor movie on the big screen in the park. This year we'll be showing The Secret Life of Pets!