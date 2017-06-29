Two birds test positive for West Nile virus in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials have confirmed two birds tested positive for West Nile virus in Eau Claire County.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported a dead crow and a dead blue jay both tested positive for West Nile virus between June 20 and 21. Health officials said the incident is the first for the county since surveillance for the virus began May 1, 2017.

“The positive bird means that residents of Eau Claire County need to be more vigilant in preventing mosquito bites,” said Shane Sanderson, Environmental Health Director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Health officials said West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds.

“The West Nile virus seems to be here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommends the following:

Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active

Apply insect repellent to clothing as well as exposed skin since mosquitoes may bite through clothing

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry

Properly dispose of items around your property that hold water, such as tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or discarded tires

Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage

Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers

Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas

Health officials said about 80 percent of people who are infected with the virus do not get sick. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue.

Less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma.

Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing central nervous system illness that can be fatal.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has monitored the spread of West Nile virus since 2001 among wild birds, horses, mosquitoes, and people. During 2002, the state documented its first human infections and 52 cases were reported that year. During 2016, 13 cases of West Nile virus infection were reported among Wisconsin residents.

West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most reported becoming ill with West Nile virus in August and September.

The Wisconsin Division of Public Health will continue surveillance for West Nile virus until the end of the mosquito season.

To report a sick or dead crow, blue jay, or raven, please call the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610.