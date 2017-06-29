LATEST: Man released from hospital after EF-1 tornado hits Pierce County

Pierce County (WQOW) - The man injured in the tornado that ripped through Pierce County has been released from the hospital.



A friend says the man was checking cows in a Martell barn when the storms came through on Wednesday, causing a portion of the barn to collapse. Emergency officials say the man was taken to the hospital. Warren Houdek, who works with the man, says he was diagnosed with a concussion and released.



Houdek, who owns the farm, says every building on his property sustained damage, including the 100 year old barn.



""I've go to think positive," said Houdek. "I got to can't let anything around me because then my emotions will start taking over and I don't want that."



Stories of damage are scattered all across Pierce County. Thursday, News 18 caught up with a pair of home owners who worked to clean up what the tornado tore down.



"I get this phone call: 'Dad, a tornado just landed on our house, literally.' The daughter upstairs saw trees floating through the air, spinning around the house," recalled Daniel Willamson of Martell. "The one daughter on the main floor said the inside of the house was swirling with all the debris because of the suction. It's like the Wizard of Oz. We were looking for the lady and the bicycle. No Toto though."



Darla Saari, also of Wesbster recounts a similar tale: "It's just scattered everywhere. I have no idea where our attached garage is. It's just gone. So, we're pretty sure it's scattered from here to Spring Valley. Our golden retriever has one cut on her nose, but other than that, they seem unscathed. If they could talk, I would love to hear their story. I have no idea how they survived the storm out here."



As of Thursday night, emergency management in Pierce County did not have a damage estimate on the destruction the storm left behind.



Posted June 29, 2017 4:02 p.m.:



Pierce County (WQOW) - According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen, Wednesday's tornado is classified as an EF-1, with estimated wind speeds at 105 miles per hour.

The NWS said the tornado hit ground for about six miles north of Ellsworth and produced damage to trees and properties, including homes, garages and barns. The NWS report said the tornado dissipated near a location about two miles southwest of Spring Valley.

News 18 previously reported one person was injured when a barn collapsed on Wednesday night.

Posted June 29, 2017 10:39 a.m.:

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (AP) -- A National Weather Service crew is surveying damage from a tornado in northwestern Wisconsin that injured one person when a barn collapsed and damaged several dozen homes and outbuildings.

Weather service meteorologist Michelle Margraf said the tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of River Falls in Pierce County. The twister also churned up large trees at their roots and flipped vehicles on their side near Martel, an area that sustained most of the damage.

Pierce County emergency manager Gary Brown said the injured person was taken to a hospital, but there's no condition report.

Margraf said Thursday another tornado touchdown was reported by law enforcement to the north near Siren in Burnett County about 5 p.m. The tornado damaged a barn and trees.

