LATEST: Weather service crew surveys tornado damage

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (AP) -- A National Weather Service crew is surveying damage from a tornado in northwestern Wisconsin that injured one person when a barn collapsed and damaged several dozen homes and outbuildings.

Weather service meteorologist Michelle Margraf said the tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of River Falls in Pierce County. The twister also churned up large trees at their roots and flipped vehicles on their side near Martel, an area that sustained most of the damage.

Pierce County emergency manager Gary Brown said the injured person was taken to a hospital, but there's no condition report.

Margraf said Thursday another tornado touchdown was reported by law enforcement to the north near Siren in Burnett County about 5 p.m. The tornado damaged a barn and trees.

