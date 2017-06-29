National Weather Service preliminary report: Pierce Co. tornado an EF-1

Pierce County (WQOW) - According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen, Wednesday's tornado is classified as an EF-1, with estimated wind speeds at 105 miles per hour.

The NWS said the tornado hit ground for about six miles north of Ellsworth and produced damage to trees and properties, including homes, garages and barns. The NWS report said the tornado dissipated near a location about two miles southwest of Spring Valley.

News 18 previously reported one person was injured when a barn collapsed on Wednesday night.

Posted June 29, 2017 10:39 a.m.:

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (AP) -- A National Weather Service crew is surveying damage from a tornado in northwestern Wisconsin that injured one person when a barn collapsed and damaged several dozen homes and outbuildings.

Weather service meteorologist Michelle Margraf said the tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of River Falls in Pierce County. The twister also churned up large trees at their roots and flipped vehicles on their side near Martel, an area that sustained most of the damage.

Pierce County emergency manager Gary Brown said the injured person was taken to a hospital, but there's no condition report.

Margraf said Thursday another tornado touchdown was reported by law enforcement to the north near Siren in Burnett County about 5 p.m. The tornado damaged a barn and trees.

