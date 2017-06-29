Several people injured in Chippewa Co. crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Several people were injured in a traffic crash on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash around 5 p.m. on State Highway 29 and 40th Street in the Town of Wheaton.

Authorities said 79-year-old Merle Harberts, of Chippewa Falls, was driving east bound on State Highway 29, west of 40th Street. They said another car, driven by 45-year-old Kurt Jones, of Chippewa Falls, with his passenger, 39-year-old Jessi Jones, was attempting to cross State Highway 29 and crashed into Harberts.

Deputies said everyone was taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Officials said traffic was restricted to one lane for about one hour Wednesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.