Clark Co. deputies arrest two people in drug bust, children taken into custody

Clark County (WQOW) - Two people were arrested after a search warrant led to a drug bust in Clark County.

According to a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a property on Timberlane Road in the Township of York.

Authorities discovered an operating methamphetamine lab in the basement. They arrested 37-year-old Elizabeth M. Tuggle and her husband, 33-year-old Jonathan P. Tuggle for:

possession and manufacture of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

knowingly possessing methamphetamine waste

maintaining a drug house

criminal trespass to dwelling

burglary of a building or dwelling

3 counts of child neglect

3 counts of recklessly endangering safety and animal neglect

Officials said two children, ages 8 and 11, were removed from the property by Clark County Social Services and taken to an area hospital to make sure they were okay. They said a third child was not home at the time when the search was conducted.

Deputies said four dogs and two cats were also removed from the home by the Clark County Humane Society.

Officials with the state Division of Criminal Investigation and a clean-up team from Chicago were on scene with the Granton Area Fire Department.

Authorities said Elizabeth and Jonathan are currently in the Clark County Jail.