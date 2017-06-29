WINNER: "Rock Fest Ticket Giveaway" for 3-day general admission tickets

Cadott (WQOW) - Rock music will soon make its way to the Cadott festival grounds in mid-July.

One winner, from WQOW's "Rock Fest Ticket Giveaway" contest, has been chosen to receive a pair of 3-day general admission tickets to Rock Fest 2017 in Cadott.

Congratulations to Jackie Brorson, of Woodville, Wisconsin on winning two, 3-day general admission tickets. Rock Fest will take place in Cadott on July 13 through July 15.

If you entered or have yet to enter the "Rock Fest Ticket Giveaway" contest, you still have time for a chance to win our second prize: a pair of 3-day VIP Rock Fest tickets. The contest period for that prize ends July 6, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Don't delay -- enter now!