Confluence Arts Center executive director announced

The city council announced the new Confluence Arts Center executive director position on Thursday afternoon.

Kevin Miller, an alumnus from UW-Eau Claire, said he is happy to be back in the Chippewa Valley to take on his new role for The Confluence Project.

Miller spent the past 10 years as the executive director of Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond Du Lac, which he led the facility through a renovation and expansion project in 2012-2013.

So far in his career, Miller has managed and booked more than 1,000 musical concerts and performance bringing in both local and national acts. He's planning to increase that number at the Confluence Arts Center by bringing in more performances to the Chippewa Valley.

"I'll tell you, you're going to have more theater, more visual arts, more dance, more music in all of it's forms and we're going to support the local arts," Miller said.

Miller said once he takes office in mid-July, his focus will be the completion and programming of The Confluence Arts Project. The building is scheduled to be completed for September 2018.

