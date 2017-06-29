Sawyer County man sentenced for meth trafficking

Sawyer County (WQOW) -- A Sawyer County man will spend the next 15 years in prison for meth trafficking.
A joint drug investigation found that William Koch, of Winter, was in possession of 770 grams of methamphetamine. The 53-year-old man was also sentenced to 13 years of extended supervision after his incarceration.
Two other methamphetamine related charges were dropped in March in exchange for Koch's guilty plea.
