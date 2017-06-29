Elk Mound man charged with child sexual assault found 'not guilty'

An Elk Mound man, who was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl, was found 'not guilty' Thursday.

A Dunn County jury reached that verdict after more than three hours of deliberations in the case of Chandler James. The girl came forward in 2015, accusing James of sexually assaulting her multiple times since she was 8 years old.

Police said when they first told James they needed to talk about some stuff involving the girl, he began to cry hysterically.

But, his lawyer said the girl could only give one date of when she said she was assaulted, and that James had an alibi for that time. He also said James passed a polygraph with "flying colors".