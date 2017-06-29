July 4th weekend celebration events

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Below is a list of Independence Day activities scheduled for western Wisconsin:

EAU CLAIRE - Tuesday, July 4

10:00am - 4:30pm Paul Bunyan Camp Open (Carson Park)

11:00am - 4:00pm Chippewa Valley Museum Fourth of July Family Fun Fair

11:00am American Legion Baseball Game (Baseball Stadium)

11:30am - 7:00pm Public Swim (Fairfax Park)

12:00pm - 5:00pm Chippewa Valley Railroad Train Rides (Carson Park Depot)

4:00pm - 9:00pm WAXX Boom Box, Rock 'N Roll to Go & Festival Foods Cart (Pine Pavilion-Carson Park)

4:00pm - 9:00pm Concession Stand Open (Football Stadium)

6:00pm Eau Claire Predators Football Game (Football Stadium)

6:05pm Eau Claire Express Baseball Game (Baseball Stadium)

10:00pm Festival Foods presents "FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

Viewing areas for fireworks:

Carson Park

Phoenix Park

Half Moon lake

Parking available at (*See map below):

Carson Park (Carson Park, Lake Street vehicle entrance closes at 6 p.m.; Carson Park, Menomonie Street vehicle entrance closes at 7 p.m.)

Hobbs Ice Arena

Lakeshore School

Parking is not permitted on grass, boulevards, trails or other areas as posted by the city

?ALTOONA - Saturday, July 1

Altoona will have an Independence Day celebration on Saturday in Cinder City Park, starting at 4 p.m. There will be live music, local food, concessions, knockerball, obstacle challenges and fireworks display, which will begin at about 10 p.m.

Parking will be available at Altoona Hobbs Sport Center or off-street parking.

CORNELL - Monday, July 3

Street Dance and Fireworks on Main Street in Cornell, between 1st and 3rd Street

5:00 p.m. -- Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Mill Yard Park

For more details, call the Cornell City Office at 715-239-3710

CHETEK - June 30-July 4

FULL list of events for "Chetek Liberty Festival" can be found here.

Fireworks show begins at dusk on Tuesday, July 4. The show will be launched from a floating platform on Lake Chetek

MENOMONIE - Tuesday, July 4